Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $266.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.93.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

