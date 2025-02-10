Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $418.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

