Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $377.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion and a PE ratio of 67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.59 and a 200-day moving average of $286.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.22.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

