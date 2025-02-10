Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 10,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

