Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 772 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $320,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 126,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.