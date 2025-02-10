Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

