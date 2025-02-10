Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 13,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 35,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

