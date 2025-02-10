Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,714 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,485 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 267,459 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

