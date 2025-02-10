Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,328 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

