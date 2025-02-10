Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $5,322,600,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $207,089,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,427,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,887.47 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,947.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4,461.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.