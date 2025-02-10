Empowered Funds LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $372.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.53 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

