Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires Shares of 3,355 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $110.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $283,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,875,479.80. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock worth $1,040,105,687 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

