Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

