Howland Capital Management LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 55,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 34,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Starbucks by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $112.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $94.70.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

