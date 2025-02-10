Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,556,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,428,000 after purchasing an additional 413,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85. General Electric has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $207.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

