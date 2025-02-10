Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

