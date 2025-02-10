Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $522.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

