Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $248,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $878.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $833.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $789.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

