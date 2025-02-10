Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $50.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

