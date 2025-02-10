Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $953,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $104.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

