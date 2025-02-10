MBA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 423.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $421.59 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $431.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 826.66, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,565 shares of company stock worth $39,898,614 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.00.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.