MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,702 shares of company stock worth $20,965,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,007.79 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,080.32 and a 200 day moving average of $965.20. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

