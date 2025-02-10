Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

