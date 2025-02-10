Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

