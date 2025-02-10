Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

