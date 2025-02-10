Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after buying an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $433.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.63. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $628.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

