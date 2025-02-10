Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.54 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

