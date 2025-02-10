Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $146.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

