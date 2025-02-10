Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 89 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

