Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,747 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

