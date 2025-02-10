RAM Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO opened at $276.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $229.47 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.