RAM Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $263.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $266.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

