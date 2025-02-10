Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 1,103 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

KO opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

