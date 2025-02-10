Robinson Value Management Ltd. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

