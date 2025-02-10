Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Walt Disney by 347.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 566,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

