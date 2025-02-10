Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $582.98 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.85 and a 200 day moving average of $514.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

