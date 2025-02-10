Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 690 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

