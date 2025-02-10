Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.76 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.