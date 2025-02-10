Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. CWM LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

