Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.