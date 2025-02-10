Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.