The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $245.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.