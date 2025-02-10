The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $110.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

