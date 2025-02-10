Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Shares of EMR opened at $124.37 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

