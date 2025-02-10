V2 Financial group LLC Buys 200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

V2 Financial group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,105,687. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR stock opened at $110.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $116.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.