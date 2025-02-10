V2 Financial group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

V2 Financial group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

