Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $552.20 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

