Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 193,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 404,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $319,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,809.20. This represents a 54.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,085 shares of company stock worth $1,582,995. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

