Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM opened at $144.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.