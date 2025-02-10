Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 76,348 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

