Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.